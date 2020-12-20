Browns lose RG Hubbard, who was filling in for Teller

The Cleveland Browns lost right guard Chris Hubbard to a knee injury after he started in place of the injured Wyatt Teller.

Hubbard was hurt on the Browns' second offensive play Sunday night, a 3-yard catch by Jarvis Landry. He remained down for several moments before being checked on by trainers. He was looked at on the sideline in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Hubbard was ruled out by the team for the rest of the game in the second quarter.

Fifth-round pick Nick Harris, who had taken just one snap on offense this season, replaced Hubbard.

Teller had been ruled out of the game earlier in the week with an ankle injury suffered in Cleveland's loss to Baltimore on Monday night. He had missed three previous games with a calf strain.