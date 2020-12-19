Macon Telegraph Logo
QB Allen ruled out for Monday night game against Steelers

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game against the Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals said Saturday.

Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place.

Allen, 0-3 as a starter since rookie Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, hurt his knee late in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and hasn't practiced this week.

Finley, who has been the backup to Burrow, has played sparingly after the team decided to start Allen, a former practice team player, instead of him after Burrow was injured.

Finley is 10 for 19 for 75 yards and two interceptions in 2020.

The Bengals signed free-agent quarterback Kyle Schurmur to the practice squad this week to add to some depth.

Linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) also is out for Monday. Kick returner Brandon Wilson (hamstring) is questionable.

