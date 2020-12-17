Raiders QB Derek Carr injured in first quarter vs. Chargers

Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of the Raiders’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday.

Carr had escaped the pocket on a third-and-goal play at the Chargers’ 2-yard line and was looking toward the end zone to try and attempt a pass when he pulled up and stepped out of bounds with 1:35 left in the first quarter. Daniel Carlson stepped on and made a 23-yard field goal, as the Raiders trailed the Chargers 7-3 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Raiders listed Carr as questionable to return.

Marcus Mariota replaced Carr to begin the Raiders’ next drive with 13:29 left in the second quarter. Mariota was making his Raiders regular season debut after he was active for the last three games. Carr has taken 862 snaps coming in to the game and gets all the reps in practice.