NFL Today, Week 12

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN — Russell Wilson looks to remain unbeaten against the Eagles (3-6-1), who have lost six in a row to the Seahawks, including five to Wilson. Philadelphia would remain in first place in the NFC East with a win despite a losing record. With Sunday's loss by the Rams (7-4), the Seahawks (7-3) can move into first in the NFC West. Struggling Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faced more questions about his starting job this week but has an opportunity to face the NFL’s worst pass defense. The Seahawks are allowing 343.7 yards per game.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8 p.m. EST, NBC — The Ravens (6-4) will be short-handed when they head to Pittsburgh to face the unbeaten Steelers (10-0). The game was moved first to Sunday afternoon by the NFL from Thanksgiving night and then to Tuesday night and the Ravens will be without several players and staff members due to COVID-19. The Steelers are off to the best start in franchise history at 10-0.

STARS

Passing

— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns to outplay Tom Brady and lead a 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers. Mahomes has five career games with at least 400 passing yards and three touchdowns, joining Hall of Famer Dan Marino (6) as the only players with at least five such games in their first four seasons.

— Kirk Cousins, Vikings, went 34 for 45 for 307 yards and three scores for the Vikings in a 28-27 comeback win over Carolina.

— Justin Herbert, Chargers, finished 31 of 52 for 316 yards in a 27-17 loss at Buffalo, upping his season total to 3,016 yards. He joined Mahomes as the only players to top 3,000 yards passing in their first 10 career starts. Herbert was limited to one touchdown, a 5-yarder to Keenan Allen, ending the quarterback’s rookie record streak of multiple touchdown games at seven.

Rushing

— Derrick Henry, Titans, battered the NFL’s second-stingiest defense for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, finished with 178 yards and led the Titans to a 45-26 romp at Indianapolis.

— Nick Chubb, Browns, ran for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 27-25 win over the Jaguars, who got 128 yards on the ground and a TD from rookie James Robinson.

— QB Taysom Hill, Saints, rushed for two of his team's TDs in a 31-3 win at Denver.

Receiving

— Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, scored on receptions of 75, 44 and 20 yards, backflipping into the end zone on his second TD, and finished with 13 catches for 269 yards in a 27-24 win at Tampa Bay.

— Jarvis Landry, Browns, finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season in a 27-25 victory at Jacksonville.

— Deebo Samuel, 49ers, had 11 catches for 134 yards in his return from a hamstring injury, helping San Francisco beat the Rams 23-20.

— Evan Engram, Giants, caught six passes for 129 yards, including a 53-yarder that set up a touchdown in a 19-17 win at Cincinnati.

— DeVante Parker, Dolphins, was one of 10 Miami players with at least one catch, making eight for 119 yards in a 20-3 win at the Jets.

Special Teams

— Nick Folk, Patriots, made a 50-yard field goal as the clock expired to beat Arizona 20-17. It was the second time this month that Folk hit a last-second winning field goal. His 51-yarder beat the New York Jets 30-27 on Nov. 9.

— Younghoe Koo, Falcons, connected from 38, 39, 30, 29 and 54 yards, stretching his field-goal streak to 21 straight in a 43-6 romp over Las Vegas.

— Brandon Wilson, Bengals, scored on a 103-yard kickoff return, the longest play in franchise history. It was a yard longer than 102-yard interception returns by Louis Breeden in 1981 and Artrell Hawkins in 2002, and a 102-yard kick return by Eric Bieniemy in 1997, also against the Giants.

— Robbie Gould, 49ers, made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, his third field goal of the game, and San Francisco swept the Los Angeles Rams this season with a 23-20 victory.

Defense

— Rookie Jeremy Chinn, Panthers, had not one but two fumble returns for touchdowns in the first 69 seconds of the third quarter at Minnesota as Carolina lost 28-27. He ran back fumbles by Kirk Cousins for 17 yards and Dalvin Cook for 28.

— DE Joey Bosa, Chargers, had a career-best three sacks in a 27-17 defeat at Buffalo. Bosa upped his career total to 47 1/2 — and moved into fifth on the franchise list, a half-sack ahead of Junior Seau. Buffalo linebacker A.J. Klein was credited with a team-best 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

— Deion Jones, Falcons, returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown in a 43-6 rout of Las Vegas.

— The Saints had no challenge from Denver's depleted offense. Broncos QB Kendall Hinton, a rookie receiver and former Wake Forest quarterback from their practice squad who played because the other four Denver quarterbacks were ineligible due to COVID-19 mandates, made a shaky NFL debut. He went 1 for 9 for 13 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Tight end Noah Fant’s 13-yard catch was Denver’s only reception.

— Rookie DL Javon Kinlaw, 49ers, scored his first career TD on his first career interception in his first game back from the COVID-19 list, a 27-yarder in a 23-20 win over the Rams.

MILESTONES

QB Philip Rivers, Colts, made his 235th consecutive start. He moved past Eli Manning for No. 10 in league history for most career starts and tied Charles Woodson for No. 9. ... The Chiefs beat Tampa Bay for the first time since Sept. 5, 1993, when Joe Montana led Kansas City to a 27-3 victory. The Bucs had won five straight in a series the Chiefs lead 8-5. ... Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns. Brady, who has 3,300 passing yards this season, has 18 career seasons with at least 3,000 passing yards, tied with Hall of Famer Brett Favre for the most in NFL history.

STREAKS & STATS

The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight game and clinched their seventh 10-win season in eight years under coach Andy Reid. The reigning Super Bowl champions improved to 6-0 on the road and have won nine straight away from home. ... Jacksonville (1-10) set a single-season franchise record by losing its 10th consecutive game. GM Dave Caldwell was fired after the game. ... Rookie Jeremy Chinn, Panthers, had not one but two fumble recovery returns for touchdowns in the first 69 seconds of the third quarter at Minnesota as Carolina fell 28-27. He ran back fumbles by Kirk Cousins for 17 yards and Dalvin Cook for 28. According to Pro Football Reference research, Chinn became the first player in the NFL since 1948 to return two fumble recoveries for touchdowns in the same game. ... With a 27-25 victory at Jacksonville, the Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5. It’s their most wins in 13 years. ... The Raiders took their worst loss of Jon Gruden’s most recent three seasons as coach, 43-6 at Atlanta. ... The Giants' Wayne Gallman had a 1-yard, fourth-down TD run at Cincinnati. Gallman has six touchdowns rushing this year and has run for one in five consecutive games. Gallman is the first Giants player to rush for a touchdown in five consecutive games since Andre Brown had six straight in 2012-13. ... The 11-game skid for the Jets is the second-longest in team history, one game short of the losing streak by the 1995-96 teams under Rich Kotite.

LET DERRICK DO IT

Derrick Henry battered the NFL’s second-stingiest defense for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, finished with 178 yards and led the Titans to a 45-26 romp at Indianapolis. He has three straight 100-yard games and eight consecutive road games with 100 or more yards, tying former Titans running back Chris Johnson for the second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (10 in 1996-97) had a longer streak. Henry finished with 27 carries, his 20th consecutive game with 20 or more, the NFL’s second-longest streak since 1948. Emmitt Smith set the record at 23 straight. Henry also is the only player since 2018 to top the 100-yard mark against the Colts — and he’s done it three times.

RUNNING QBS

The NFL seasonal mark for touchdowns rushing by players whose primary roster position is quarterback was set Sunday. The mark was 80 last year, and in Week 12 there were six to reach 81 for the season. The Saints' Taysom Hill and the Colts' Jacoby Brissett each had two Sunday, while Buffalo's Josh Allen and Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill had one apiece.

HISTORY MADE

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game as she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Petzing’s wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child Saturday. Brownson made NFL history one day after Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game. Fuller handled a squib kickoff in Vandy’s 41-0 loss at Missouri.

ROAD WARRIORS

It was a good week for the teams playing on the road: They had a 9-4 mark through Sunday afternoon’s games. The run started on Thursday with Houston winning at Detroit 41-25 and Washington knocking off the Cowboys in Dallas 41-16. On Sunday, the Giants won in Cincinnati 19-17, Tennessee knocked off the Colts in Indianapolis 45-26, Cleveland edged the Jaguars in Jacksonville 27-25, New Orleans beat the Broncos 31-3 in Denver, the Dolphins beat the Jets 20-3 in New Jersey, the 49ers won at the Rams 23-20, and the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in Tampa 27-24. The home team winners were the Falcons over the Raiders 43-6, the Bills over the Chargers 27-17, the Vikings against the Panthers 28-27, and New England over Arizona 20-17.

SLOPPY

Las Vegas had a season-worst five turnovers and was flagged 11 times for 141 yards, with one penalty wiping out an interception and another allowing the Falcons to keep the ball after a missed field goal. It all led to the worst loss of Jon Gruden's second stint as Raiders coach, 43-6.

SIDELINED

The Giants saw quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined during the second half of a 19-17 win at Cincinnati with a hamstring injury. ... The Carolina Panthers lost wide receiver D.J. Moore in the fourth quarter of their 28-27 loss at Minnesota when he hurt his right ankle after landing awkwardly in the end zone on an incompletion ... Indianapolis left tackle Anthony Castonzo hurt his knee in the second quarter of the Colts’ 45-26 loss to Tennessee, and safety Khari Willis left with back and quad injuries in the second half. ... Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison injured a shoulder on the opening play of the Browns’ 27-25 victory at Jacksonville. Jags defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was carted off the field in the final minute with a significant knee injury. ... San Francisco nickelback Jamar Taylor left the field on a cart late in the second quarter against the Rams with an apparent left knee injury. Cornerback Ken Webster also left on the cart in the fourth.

SPEAKING

“It’s kind of been the story of my career. It has been so up and down. I’m in the lineup and out of the lineup and I’m back in. I’m just trying to stay steady and provide leadership when my number is called. I love playing. I love being out there.” — Ryan Fitzpatrick, who after being benched a few weeks ago threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and led the Dolphins past the Jets, one of his former teams, 20-3.

“It hadn’t felt like this in a while. It’s a gut punch, for sure. ... We got punched in the face and it just kept happening. This is one of those where you want to watch the film and correct it and burn the film because that’s not who we are.” — Raiders QB Derek Carr after a 43-6 loss at Atlanta.