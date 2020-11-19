Vikings on 3-game winning streak, face skidding Cowboys

DALLAS (2-7) at MINNESOTA (4-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 1-8; Vikings 6-3

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 16-15

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Cowboys 28-24, Nov. 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas

LAST WEEK — Cowboys had bye, lost to Steelers 24-19 on Nov. 8; Vikings beat Bears 19-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys Nov. 30, Vikings No. 16

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (17), PASS (4).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (31), PASS (11).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (5), PASS (22).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (15), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seven of the all-time matchups between these teams have been in the postseason, with the Cowboys carrying a 4-3 advantage. ... The Cowboys are still only one win and two losses behind NFC East leader Philadelphia despite four consecutive defeats. ... The Cowboys are 21-10 all-time after their bye week, the third-most wins in the NFL. ... Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy went 15-9-2 against the Vikings over 13 seasons with the Packers. ... Cowboys QB Andy Dalton is on track to return from a two-game absence, one for a concussion and one while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert started the previous two games at QB, respectively, the first career start for each. Dak Prescott is out for the season with a broken ankle. ... The Cowboys haven't lost five straight games since 2015, when they had seven defeats in a row after QB Tony Romo broke his collarbone. ... Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has not had a 100-yard rushing game this season. The two-time NFL rushing champion has had seven 100-yard games in each of his previous three full seasons. ... Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence has more sacks (five) of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins than any other player in his career. They were NFC East rivals when Cousins played for Washington. ... The Cowboys have the worst turnover margin in the NFL at minus-13. The Vikings are plus-4 over their three-game winning streak. ... The Dallas defense has only three interceptions this season. The Vikings have picked off four passes over the last two games. ... The Vikings have won three straight games. ... Cousins is 2-6 in his career against the Cowboys but has 14 TDs against five interceptions for a 99.2 passer rating in eight starts. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leads the league with 954 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns despite missing one game to injury. He has 590 yards from scrimmage over the last three games. ... Vikings LB Eric Wilson is the only player in the league with at least three sacks and three interceptions this year. ... The Vikings held the Bears to 149 net yards, the fourth-lowest total in the NFL this season. ... Fantasy tip: Cowboys rookie WR CeeDee Lamb had four catches for 71 yards and a TD in the last game. The Vikings have allowed 7.35 yards per pass, the sixth-worst average in the league.