Top pick Burrow, Bengals visit No. 2 pick Young, Washington

CINCINNATI (2-6-1) at WASHINGTON (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Even

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bengals 6-3; Washington 3-4-2

SERIES RECORD — Bengals lead 5-4-1

LAST MEETING — Tied 27-27 on Oct. 30, 2016 in London

LAST WEEK — Bengals lost to Steelers 36-10; Washington lost to Lions 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 27, Washington No. 29

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (21), PASS (16)

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (27), PASS (26)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (30), PASS (20)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (21), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Just 12 players remain from these teams' last meeting, the tie at London's Wembley Stadium four years ago. ... Cincinnati and Washington had the top two picks in this year's draft. The Bengals selected QB Joe Burrow, while Washington took edge rusher Chase Young. ... Burrow says he's fine after tweaking his ankle in the loss to Pittsburgh. ... Burrow ranks second in the NFL with 370 pass attempts and third with 242 completions. He has five 300-yard passing games, tied for second most among rookies in NFL history. ... Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon has missed the past three games with a foot injury and is questionable again. If he can’t go, Giovani Bernard will continue to start in his place. ... Washington 2017 fourth-round pick Samaje Perine led Cincinnati with 48 yards rushing against the Steelers. ... WRs Tee Higgins and Alex Erickson each lost a fumble in the loss to Pittsburgh. ... The Bengals rank second in the league with an 87.5% success rate on fourth down, converting 14 of 16 opportunities. ... Cincinnati allowed Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to throw for 333 yards and four touchdowns last week. ... Brandon Wilson has four kickoff returns of 40 yards or more, second best in the league. ... Washington is prohibiting fans from attending after allowing 3,000 for its last home game Nov. 8. ... Washington has trailed by 10 or more points before or at halftime in eight of nine games this season. ... QB Alex Smith had a career-high 38 completions and 390 yards passing against Detroit. ... Smith is starting his second game since 2018 after taking over when Kyle Allen was injured. ... Rookie RB Antonio Gibson ran for two TDs in the Lions game. ... WR Terry McLaurin lost a fumble last week, his first in the pros or college. ... Morgan Moses is expected to start at left tackle with Cornelius Lucas and Geron Christian injured. ... Despite being the top-ranked passing defense, Washington allowed another long completion in the loss to Detroit, a 55-yarder from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Hall. ... Young committed a roughing-the-passer penalty that set up the Lions for Matt Prater's winning 59-yard field goal. ... Young leads all rookies with 3 1/2 sacks. ... If S Deshazor Everett can't play because of an ankle injury, coach Ron Rivera says Troy Apke could start in that spot. ... S Kamrel Curl has two sacks in his past two games. ... K Dustin Hopkins kept his job despite ranking 30th in the league in field goal percentage. ... Fantasy tip: Gibson has become Washington's primary rusher and will get ample opportunities against a defense that's shoddy against the run, but don't forget about third-down back J.D. McKissic, who will be a popular target for Smith on dink and dunk passes.