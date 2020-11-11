Houston Texans fire PR boss Amy Palcic

The Houston Texans have fired vice president of communications Amy Palcic.

Palcic had been with the team since June 2013 and her staff won the 2017 Pete Rozelle Award given annually to the best public relations staff by the Pro Football Writers of America.

She was the first and only woman to be in charge of public relations for an NFL team.

“It was definitely my call,” team president Jamey Rootes said in a statement. “I gave her the role a number of years ago and felt the need to make a change. Leadership is sometimes a very lonely role and from time to time you have to make a move that impacts people that you care about deeply. This was one of those unfortunate times.”

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of Year J.J. Watt expressed his support for Palcic when asked about her dismissal Wednesday.

“I think you can tell from the universal response from prominent people in the business what type of person Amy is and how well-respected and well-liked she is, both inside of our building and outside the building,” Watt said.

“Extremely professional. Just really good at her job. Cared a lot. Just wants what’s best for the team and what’s best for the organization. Always trying to do what’s best and was a massive helping hand with me during the hurricane and during my entire time here. I think it’s a very difficult loss. She’s an incredible person and I think she’s going have another job in an absolute heartbeat.”

Her dismissal comes in a difficult season for the Texans. They fired coach/general manager Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start and are 2-6 at the halfway point of the season.

The remainder of the team's public relations staff remains intact.