Broncos’ top executives, including John Elway, have tested positive for COVID-19

In May, Broncos linebacker Von Miller issued a stern warning for his teammates.

Miller had the coronavirus and after recovering, talked with the Washington Post about what he had been telling other Broncos players.

“They don’t even think it’s real,” Miller said at the time. “That’s the craziest part. I told them to take it serious. Take all of this serious. Take social distancing serious. I was going to Chipotle earlier, and I saw two people walk out in masks. They took off the masks before they had even got out the store; I was like, ‘Hey!’ They was all excited, but I was like: ‘I had the coronavirus; I saw y’all take your masks off early. Y’all should wear y’all masks all the way to the car.’ Their smiles kind of changed.”

Things are different now, as most people take the pandemic seriously and mask requirements are the norm.

Still, the Broncos are dealing with more positive COVID-19 tests. On Tuesday, the Broncos announced general manager/president of football operations John Elway and president/CEO Joe Ellis contracted the disease. The team provided an update on how both were feeling.

“Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well,” the team said in a statement. “They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.

“Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified.

“While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts.’‘

Statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/PPYuJQedZN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 3, 2020

Last week, Broncos guard Graham Glasgow was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck was on the list this summer.

ESPN reported two Denver coaches Mike Munchak and Ed Donatellare now isolating under the league’s COVID-19 protocols, “though the team hasn’t announced whether either has tested positive for the virus or was in close contact of someone who did.”

The Broncos, 3-4, play at Atlanta on Sunday.