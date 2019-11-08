Browns sign C JC Tretter to 3-year contract extension

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) lines up during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the negotiations says Browns' Tretter has agreed to terms on a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension with the club. Tretter, who is in his third season with the team, will receive $23 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. An announcement could come Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, the person said. AP Photo

The Browns have signed steady center JC Tretter to a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension.

Tretter has started all 40 games since signing with Cleveland as a free agent before the 2017 season. The 28-year-old, who spent his first three NFL seasons with Green Bay, has helped solidify a Cleveland offensive line that lost 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas before last season and has struggled this year.

Tretter's deal includes $23 million guaranteed.

Browns general manager John Dorsey said Tretter "embodies all of the qualities that you look for in a football player."

Tretter didn't miss a snap last season despite playing with a severely sprained ankle, which limited his practice time and required daily treatments. With Tretter anchoring the middle, Cleveland's line did a solid job protecting then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was only sacked five times in the final eight games.