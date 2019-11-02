NFL & Atlanta Falcons
Lions rule out Daniels, Glasgow, put Carson on IR
The Detroit Lions have ruled out defensive tackle Mike Daniels and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow for Sunday's game at Oakland.
Daniels has a foot injury, and Glasgow has been dealing with back issues. Detroit had already ruled out defensive back Tracy Walker because of a knee injury.
The Lions also announced Saturday that they have put running back Tra Carson on injured reserve. They had listed him as questionable with a hamstring injury.
Detroit signed running back Paul Perkins to the active roster from the practice squad.
