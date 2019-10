One Vikings fan had reason to celebrate before the ball was snapped during last week’s game.

The fan tossed a paper airplane from the upper deck of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the Vikings’ win over Washington on Thursday, and shared the flight of the airplane.

It made it to the field and the man and others in the stands cheered.

You can see the moment in the video above.

