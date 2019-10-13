NFL Today, Week 6

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. EDT. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has led Green Bay to seven wins in nine starts at home against Detroit, throwing 17 TDs and three INTs with a passer rating of 109.4. ... Green Bay is 27-11 against the Lions since 2000 and the Packers are 16-3 at home against Detroit since 2000.

___

STARS

Passing

— Matt Ryan, Falcons, was 30 for 36 for 356 yards and four touchdowns in Atlanta's 34-33 loss to Arizona.

— Kirk Cousins, Vikings, was 22 for 29 for 333 yards, four touchdown passes and an interception in Minnesota's 38-20 win over Philadelphia.

— Kyler Murray, Cardinals, finished 27 for 37 for 340 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona's 34-33 win over Atlanta.

— Russell Wilson, Seahawks, was 23 for 33 for 295 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle's 32-28 win over Cleveland.

— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, was 19 for 35 for 273 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Kansas City's 31-24 loss to Houston.

— Carson Wentz, Eagles, finished 26 for 40 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Philadelphia's 38-20 loss to Minnesota.

___

Rushing

— Quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ravens, had 19 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's 23-17 win over Cincinnati.

— Chris Carson, Seahawks, had 24 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's 32-28 win over Cleveland.

— Nick Chubb, Browns, had 20 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's 32-28 loss to Seattle.

— Adrian Peterson, Redskins, had 23 carries for 118 yards in Washington's 17-16 win over Miami.

— Carlos Hyde, Texans, had 26 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 31-24 win over Kansas City.

___

Receiving

— Stefon Diggs, Vikings, had seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota's 38-20 win over Philadelphia.

— Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Buccaneers. Godwin had 10 catches for 151 yards and Evans added nine catches for 96 yards in Tampa Bay's 37-26 loss to Carolina.

— Robby Anderson, Jets, had five catches for 125 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown in New York's 24-22 win over Dallas. The 92-yarder was the second-longest reception in franchise history behind the 96-yard TD catch by Wesley Walker on a pass from Ken O'Brien at Buffalo on Dec. 8, 1985.

— Austin Hooper and Julio Jones, Falcons. Hooper had eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown and Jones had eight catches for 108 yards in Atlanta's 34-33 loss to Arizona.

— Odell Beckham Jr., Browns, had six catches for 101 yards in Cleveland's 32-28 loss to Seattle.

— Terry McLaurin, Redskins, had four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Washington's 17-16 win over Miami.

___

Special Teams

— Brandon Wilson, Bengals, returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in Cincinnati's 23-17 loss to Baltimore. It was the first kickoff return for a TD by Cincinnati since Bernard Scott against Pittsburgh in 2009.

— Justin Tucker, Ravens, was 3 for 3 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points in Baltimore's 23-17 win over Cincinnati.

— Brett Maher, Cowboys, was 3 of 4 on field goals, including a 62-yarder, in Dallas' 24-22 loss to the New York Jets. He joined Sebastian Janikowski (two) and Greg Zuerlein (two) as the only kickers with at least two field goals of at least 60 yards in NFL history.

— Brandon McManus, Broncos, was 3 for 3 on field goals and added an extra point in Denver's 16-0 win over Tennessee.

___

Defense

— Gerald McCoy, James Bradberry and Vernon Butler, Panthers. McCoy had 2½ sacks against his former team, Bradberry had two of his team's five interceptions and Butler added two sacks in Carolina's 37-26 win over Tampa Bay.

— DeMarcus Walker and Derek Wolfe, Broncos. Walker and Wolfe each had two sacks in Denver's 16-0 win over Tennessee.

— Aaron Donald, Rams, had two sacks and a forced fumble in Los Angeles' 20-7 loss to San Francisco.

— Jonathan Allen, Redskins, had two sacks in Washington's 17-16 win over Miami.

— Myles Garrett, Browns, had two sacks in Cleveland's 32-28 loss to Seattle.

— Cameron Jordan, Saints, had two sacks in New Orleans' 13-6 win over Jacksonville.

___

MILESTONES

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson surpassed 7,500 passing yards in his 29th game in a 31-24 win over the Chiefs. Only Hall of Famer Kurt Warner reached that mark in fewer games (27). ... Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had 236 yards passing and 152 rushing yards in a 23-17 win over Cincinnati. Jackson became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to pass for at least 200 yards and rush for 150 yards in a regular-season game. Jackson is also the first QB in the Super Bowl era with three career games with at least 100 rushing yards in his first two seasons. ... Washington running back Adrian Peterson had 118 yards in his team's 17-16 win over Miami to reach the 100-yard rushing mark for the 56th time. ... New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns, including a 92-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Robby Anderson, in the Jets' 24-22 win against Dallas. Darnold, at 22 years and 130 days old, is the youngest player in the Super Bowl era with a touchdown pass of at least 90 yards. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 243 yards in the 49ers' 20-7 win at the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco advanced to 5-0 for the first time since 1990. ... Garoppolo, making his 15th career start, improved to 13-2 as a starting quarterback and became the eighth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win 13 of his first 15 starts.

___

STREAKS & STATS

After a 0-2 start, the Panthers have won four in a row as they enter their bye week. Carolina had seven sacks and five interceptions in a 37-26 win over Tampa Bay in London, becoming the first team with at least seven sacks and five interceptions in a game since the Miami Dolphins (eight sacks, six interceptions) on Dec. 6, 1998. ... The Saints improved to 4-0 without injured starter Drew Brees with a 13-6 win over the Jaguars. ... Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has five games with at least four turnovers, while no other player has more than two of those games since Winston entered the league in 2015. Winston had five turnovers in all, giving him an NFL-worst 86 in the past five seasons. ... Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs had TD receptions of 51 and 62 yards, becoming the first player since Randy Moss in 2000 to post two touchdown receptions of 50-plus yards in one game for the Vikings. ... Cincinnati lost to Baltimore 23-17 to remain winless on the season. The Bengals have failed to a produce an offensive touchdown over the first three quarters in a third straight game. ... The Seahawks topped the Browns 32-28 in Cleveland and improved to 3-0 on the road for the first time in 39 years. After opening their respective seasons at 3-0, both the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams have dropped three straight. ... The Niners didn't score a touchdown in the final 27 minutes of their 20-7 win over the L.A. Rams, but they're off to their fourth 5-0 start in franchise history, and their first since 1990. ... The Falcons (1-5) have lost four straight games after falling 34-33 to Arizona.

___

SIDELINED

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly, whose 2018 season ended after four games when he tore his right patellar tendon, was seriously hurt again, suffering an Achilles injury in Seattle's 32-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns. ... Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was escorted to the locker room with a hip injury but returned to the game. Cleveland defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale sustained a head injury in the closing minutes. ... The Philadelphia Eagles lost left tackle Jason Peters to a left knee injury in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Peters returned briefly after getting hurt in the second quarter before leaving for good. ... In their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans endured injuries to right tackle Tytus Howard (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee). ... Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee, who missed all of last season after tearing three ligaments in his left knee, injured his right foot/ankle in the third quarter of Jacksonville's loss to New Orleans and had to be helped to the locker room. ... Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was carted off the field in the first quarter and did not return as Cincinnati remained winless with a loss to the Ravens. Guard John Miller left in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return. ... Three Dallas defensive players were hurt in the Cowboys' loss to the Jets: cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (neck) and cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring).

___

SPEAKING

"The refs are never an excuse. I will probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad today. ... It ticks me off." — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the officiating in his game after Cleveland lost to Seattle 32-28.

___

"Games like this, two winless teams, everybody pulls out the stops. It was wild all the way to the last minute." — Washington interim coach Bill Callahan after his team earned its first win of the season with 17-16 victory at Miami, which fell to 0-5.