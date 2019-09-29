Chiefs’ Travis Kelce runs a perfect hook-and-ladder play with LeSean McCoy

Patrick Mahomes warms up, Tyreek Hill appears on field before game against Lions The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Even on a day when the Chiefs offense is having its troubles, something amazing happens.

During the Chiefs’ game Sunday in Detroit, tight end Travis Kelce caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A Lions defender was on Kelce, who showed great presence and tossed a lateral to LeSean McCoy, who picked up 13 more yards.

The drive ended with a touchdown that put the Chiefs ahead 27-23.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here is the hook-and-ladder play and it was a perfect flip from Kelce: