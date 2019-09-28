The Bears and Vikings are kindred spirits when it comes to angst over finding a reliable kicker: ‘You just have to figure it out’

Harrison Smith stood behind the end zone at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla., unwinding after a Pro Bowl practice in January, when that ugly trigger word came up.

Kickers.

Ah, yes. Freaking kickers.

Smith could empathize with what the Bears had gone through 19 days earlier, dropping through a playoff trapdoor when Cody Parkey's potential game-winning 43-yard field-goal attempt against the Eagles clanged into the left upright at Soldier Field, then ricocheted a second time off the crossbar.

In January 2016, Smith and the Vikings experienced something similar, something so unbelievable and agonizing, when their chances to win an NFC wild-card game disintegrated in midair with a 27-yard Blair Walsh pull job, a Ricky Vaughn-like misfire that turned a certain home victory over the Seahawks into a soul-crushing 10-9 defeat.

"No one," Smith said, "even considered the possibility of that kick not going through."

Smith knew the stages of grief the Bears were experiencing and the patience-testing journey they had to continue. But most of all, the Vikings safety said, he had full appreciation for what happened the previous weekend in the NFC championship game.

The Rams won a Super Bowl LIII invitation thanks to Greg Zuerlein's 48-yard tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation and a 57-yard walk-off bomb in overtime, a no-doubter that was right down the middle and deep into the net.

Must be nice.

"Just pure," Smith said. "And no one really emphasized just how clutch that was. ... When it goes right, those guys don't even get too much love. But when it goes wrong? Man. It's a nightmare."

The next support group meeting might come this weekend in Chicago.

The Vikings come to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon for a key early NFC North matchup that seems certain to have playoff ramifications later. Like the Bears, the Vikings will take the field with an aggressive and united defense that has been carrying the team for a while now. Like the Bears, they have Super Bowl dreams but need their inconsistent starting quarterback to turn a corner soon.

Still, if the football gods have any sense of theater, Sunday's game will come down to the kickers. Has to, right? It's the only way to fully test the fortitude of two franchises tortured by placekicking problems for years.

Dan Bailey versus Eddy Pineiro. Bailey and Pineiro versus the conditions at Soldier Field.

Buckle in.

The Bears, of course, are in Season 4 of searching for Robbie Gould's long-term successor, a hunt that has twisted in many directions. Since cutting Gould on Labor Day weekend in 2016, the Bears have had 11 kickers under contract with five playing in at least one regular-season game.

Connor Barth and Cairo Santos. Mike Nugent and Cody Parkey. Now Eddy Pineiro.

Since Gould's departure, Bears kickers have missed 19 regular-season field goals with one more double-doinked in the playoffs. That one, by Parkey, was followed five days later by a mind-blowing appearance on "Today" in which the soft-spoken kicker showered in the sugary sweet sympathy from Savannah Guthrie, who overlooked Parkey's $9 million payday and 14 missed kicks as a Bear, instead highlighting his grace in defeat.

"They have MVPs," Guthrie told Parkey. "I think they should have MHPs. Most Honorable Player. You really, really showed what you're made of."

Said Parkey: "I feel worse about missing that kick than anybody because I wanted to make it more than anybody. ... I'll continue to keep my head held high. Because football is what I do. It's not who I am."

Shortly after that cameo – a me and not a we thing, according to coach Matt Nagy – the Bears set off on their unconventional, come-one, come-all 2019 kicker search, an "American Idol"-esque audition process that ultimately led them to trade for Pineiro.

Problem solved. Perhaps.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked Wednesday morning whether he can empathize with the Bears' kicking struggles.

"No," he answered quickly. "Not really. We've had some issues here too. Maybe if they weren't in our division I would."

The Vikings' kicking odyssey has been no better since Walsh's playoff blooper almost four years ago. They've changed kickers three times – from Walsh to Kai Forbath to Daniel Carlson to Dan Bailey.

Even more astounding, the Vikings used a fifth-round pick on Carlson in 2018, then got cold feet after Carlson got, well, a cold foot at Lambeau Field in Week 2 of his rookie season.

His first field-goal attempt that afternoon sliced badly, a 48-yarder near the end of the first half. He got a shot at redemption in overtime, a 49-yarder to win the game. Again, wide right.

Carlson's third miss came on the final play. From 35 yards away. Middle of the field. Pushed.

The Vikings and Packers tied 29-29.

Those in the locker room afterward described Carlson as shattered. The Vikings cut him the next day.

"It's hard to figure out," Zimmer said then. "You think you've got a guy for a while and then he goes out and misses three in a big game."

At season's end, the 8-7-1 Vikings missed out on the playoffs by a hair.

Said Smith: "You look back and you say to yourself, man, those things every year affect certain teams. They just do. You just have to be aware of how important every little thing and every little moment can be."

The Vikings brought in Bailey last September as the fix-it man, with a record of reliability after making 88.2% of his field-goal attempts in seven seasons with the Cowboys. But he went 21-for-28 last season.

And to make matters worse, Carlson signed with the Raiders in midseason and found his groove, now with a salt-in-the-wound field-goal percentage of 90% in 13 games with the Raiders. (Vikings fans lustily booed him when he came to U.S. Bank Stadium last weekend.)

Oh, yeah, and the Vikings traded another fifth-round pick to the Ravens last month for promising young kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik.

The Bears, naturally, also were engaged in those trade talks. But the Vikings offered more and got their guy. Then Vedvik proceeded to miss three of his four field-goal attempts in preseason games, and his stay in the Twin Cities was over after 20 days. Cut.

For those scoring at home, that's two fifth-round picks spent on kickers who made one regular-season field goal for the Vikings. Ouch.

No wonder Zimmer seemed so frayed in February at the combine when he was asked how he calibrates his patience with kickers. For a coach who has so much past trauma swirling through his brain, it can be difficult to know when to blow a gasket after a missed kick and when to whisper, "Serenity now."

"That's the fine print," Zimmer said. "It's trying to figure out where that goes. It's going to have to just be feel."

In retrospect, Zimmer has wondered whether he was too trigger-happy with Carlson. But he also wants to establish a high level of accountability. Those who don't do their jobs well can't be allowed to continue doing their jobs poorly.

"In hindsight, 20-20, yeah, I probably should have kept (Carlson)," Zimmer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune this summer. "But we did what we felt was right at that time. ... We just felt like we can't lose the season because of the kicking game."

On the other hand, the Bears might have been too patient with Parkey, whose playoff calamity was foreshadowed by missed kicks and dinged goalposts for months.

What would have happened if they charted a new course before the playoffs? No one will ever know.

In moments of reflection and self-analysis, Zimmer has thought deeply about the process of developing young kickers, a process the Bears are now in with Pineiro.

"Part of it, especially with a young guy, is that we allow them to make some mistakes and make sure they understand that we're behind them," Zimmer said.

A previous kicker's struggles, Zimmer has acknowledged, can decrease a coach's patience with the next guy. Fair or not, that's just human nature.

"You sit there and you think about how we missed a 27-yard field goal against Seattle in the playoffs," Zimmer said. "Then (something else) happens and you bring in a guy and he misses extra points and he misses this and misses that. And then maybe you're a little bit more jumpy than you should be.

"It's like everything else. You might overreact. And then you underreact. You just have to figure it out the right way."

The Vikings, like the Bears, hired a part-time kicking coach this offseason. On the recommendation of former linebacker Chad Greenway, they united with former Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding. There's a sense that addition helped. But the Vikings also had summer turbulence with a long-snapping competition, holder problems and the short-lived Vedvik experiment.

For now, though, Zimmer insists he feels a heightened comfort level with Bailey, who at least has a lengthy record of NFL success.

"I understand Dan a little bit better than a rookie kicker," Zimmer said this week. "(It's) just his personality where nothing really shakes him or bothers him.

"I feel like every time he goes out there, he's going to make the kick. Whereas sometimes in the past it was like, I'm hoping this guy makes the kick."

Still, no matter how much Bailey's day-to-day steadiness helps Zimmer's sleep patterns, the 63-old-coach knows the next panic attack is always lurking. "Probably, as (the Bears know)," Zimmer said, "you never really know."

Sure enough.

Even when the Bears seem to have good fortune on the kicking front, some cruel twist of fate interrupts their excitement and peace of mind. Pineiro's game-winning 53-yard kick as time expired two weeks ago in Denver seemed to be a major turning point in this city's torturous kicker saga.

But just a few days later, Pineiro hurt himself in the weight room, he said, pinching a nerve near his right knee.

So Stage 1 of Pineiro's feel-good emergence lasted less than a week and was followed by, quite literally, a painful Monday night in Landover, Md. Pineiro hobbled on and off the field against the Redskins. His first field-goal attempt, from 44 yards away, drifted wide right. He winced.

Figures, right?

"I was in a lot of pain," Pineiro said. "But like I said, there are no excuses. I've got to make my kicks."

The Bears are asking Pineiro to gut it out. "Just keep kicking through pain," Nagy said. "He did pretty good toughing it out. He's good. He's fine."

Pineiro better be fine. The alternative just seems too taxing. With the validation of that game-winning kick against the Broncos, Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace can't even begin to think about switching kickers again.

Thus, they will march into Sunday's game monitoring Pineiro's physical discomfort while leaning on his impressive mettle.

That, Pineiro proved in Denver, was rock solid.

With a win-or-lose kick on the final play, Pineiro never even thought about the suffering Chicago would have felt had he missed, dropping the Bears to 0-2. Instead, as the final drive unfolded, Pineiro said he prayed for a chance to be the hero.

"I was like, 'Please, God, give me this opportunity. I want to be in this spotlight to make this happen for the team,' " he said.

That was a snapshot of Pineiro's moxie, evidence of his thirst to succeed. There should be many more opportunities ahead, perhaps as early as Sunday.

Two weeks ago, this city's warm embrace invigorated the 24-year-old kicker. "It means a lot," Pineiro said. "It's pretty cool. Everybody loves you now. But let's see where everybody's at when you miss."

He smiled.

"We'll determine that ... hopefully never."

The life of a kicker. Ah, yes. Freaking kickers.

For both teams, they'll be back on center stage Sunday, perhaps playing a pivotal role in each team's direction yet again.