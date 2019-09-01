AP source: Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with LeSean McCoy

FILE - In this July 25, 2019 file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y. A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have released veteran running back LeSean McCoy in a stunning move made as NFL teams set their 53-player rosters. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity on Saturday, Aug. 31, because the Bills have not announced the decision. ESPN.com first reported McCoy being cut. AP Photo

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs and LeSean McCoy have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal to reunite the two-time All-Pro with coach Andy Reid.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because McCoy still must pass a physical. That could be done as early as Sunday, allowing McCoy a full week to prepare for the season opener in Jacksonville.

McCoy will become the top backup to Damien Williams.

The 31-year-old McCoy spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, four of them under Reid, before spending the past four seasons in Buffalo. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released Saturday. He ran for 514 yards and three touchdowns last season.