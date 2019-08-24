Colts fans boo Andrew Luck at preseason game, rip him on Twitter

Cam Newton on Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discussed Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts during his midweek press conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discussed Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts during his midweek press conference.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck probably wanted to announce his retirement on Sunday, but the news broke during Indianapolis’ preseason game against the Bears.

Luck was at the game in Indianapolis and as he left the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, likely for the final time in his career, fans booed him.

Fans also unloaded on Luck on Twitter, saying the timing of his decision to retire came at the worst possible time for the franchise.

So, while the rest of the NFL was stunned by the news of Luck’s impending retirement, many Colts felt a different emotion: anger.

Here is Luck being booed at the end of the Colts preseason game:

Luck hears boos on his final walk off the field. Fans are understandably shocked and upset, but damn. https://t.co/JuUGTYTtdY — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) August 25, 2019

Wow, Andrew Luck gets boo'd off the field on his last day as a @Colts . Sad night. pic.twitter.com/ighvKACDNx — Don Wettrick (@DonWettrick) August 25, 2019

Here is what upset Indy fans were saying on Twitter:

Three weeks before the start of the season? That’s a real douche move. — (((Blue_In_Green))) (@Blue_In_Green59) August 25, 2019

Why wouldn’t they? He just left them high and dry. — Brian Vratanina (@Bvrat) August 25, 2019

Stop, he plays football. He completely screwed the franchise. He should be criticized not excuses made for him — jeffaa (@jeffaa) August 25, 2019

I have a hard time with him waiting until the seasons almost started to do it. I’m sure a lot of people do. So unless they’ve been lying and his ankle is more messed up, I’ve lost respect for him. — Mark (@srching4driver) August 25, 2019

Timing Andrew!!!! WOW. Unless he just got some bad news, this is a completely unprofessional thing to do. You do this at the end of last season.... NOT a few weeks from WEEK one. But, like I said, unless we don't know the full story — Steven Weeder (@SSweeder) August 25, 2019

Quite the toll no doubt...it would have been nice to put this all to bed before the draft though...correct? — chris schwartz (@schwartz_chris) August 25, 2019

Many other fans expressed their disgust at those who booed Luck:

Classless. — Márcio Oliveira (@marcio_oli) August 25, 2019

Stay classy, Indy. Geez. — Erin Marks (@ErinPMarks) August 25, 2019

Such a shame that people would booed someone who decided to take care of his health. Pretty pathetic. — Newt Jorden (@BenCote1983) August 25, 2019

Trash fans. Dude retired due to not being able to stay healthy. It takes a toll on a person mentally, and even more on someone who makes a living playing a sport as physical as football. — Sergio Haltenhof (@MrH_1012) August 25, 2019

Don’t boo the man! He has done a lot for the franchise and he’s leaving healthy. He has a kid on the way. — Gus (@ColtGus24) August 25, 2019