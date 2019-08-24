Colts quarterback Andrew Luck reportedly is retiring from NFL

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019 file photo Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Houston. The popular pick to win the AFC South all offseason has been Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. The ever-changing diagnosis for his strained left calf and ankle is dredging up bad memories of 2017 when his recovery from shoulder surgery kept him out all season. AP Photo

It appears that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s final game of his career will have been in a playoff loss to the Chiefs in January.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Luck has informed the Colts that he is retiring. NFL.com also reported the news.

Luck, 29, hasn’t played in the preseason as he’s dealt with a calf problem and later an ankle sprain.

“In the course of dealing with this calf injury, it appears that now we’ve got an ankle issue,” Colts general manger Chris Ballard told reporters earlier this month.

“There’s no question that he had a calf (strain), that he has a calf, but the lower part is more of an ankle issue. Once we get that under control, we think we can help with the pain.”

Apparently, Luck is ready to call it a career.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019