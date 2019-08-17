AP source: QB Josh McCown joins Eagles, ends retirement

Josh McCown's retirement lasted two months.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 40-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Saturday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. He is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move.

McGowan provides insurance behind Carson Wentz, who has finished the past two seasons on the sideline because of injuries. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night's game with a head injury.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement.

McCown was 23-53 as a starter, including 5-11 with the Jets over the past two seasons. He's completed 60.2 percent of his passes, has thrown 98 touchdowns, 82 interceptions and has a 79.7 passer rating.

Nick Foles backed up Wentz the last two years and led the Eagles to four playoff wins, including the franchise's first Super Bowl title following the 2017 season. But the 2018 Super Bowl MVP left for Jacksonville in free agency.

ESPN hired McCown to be an NFL analyst on the day he announced he was calling it quits. Now he will put his broadcast career on hold for one more year.

McCown was a third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2002 out of Sam Houston State. He started 13 games in a season twice, for the Cardinals in 2004 and the Jets in 2017. McCown's best season came in 2013 with Chicago. He was 3-2 as a starter and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,829 yards, 13 TDs and only one pick with a passer rating of 109.