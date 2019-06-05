Broncos’ Von Miller has been impressed with how far Joe Flacco can throw a ball

Schwartz: Von Miller great on film, better in person Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz has the task of lining up across from Von Miller. Blocking him won't be easy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz has the task of lining up across from Von Miller. Blocking him won't be easy.

The Chiefs will carry a seven-game winning streak against the Broncos into the season, and when the teams meet on Oct. 17, Denver will have yet another new quarterback.

Four quarterbacks have started for the Broncos in that streak (Case Keenum, Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler), but the team traded with Baltimore during the offseason and acquired Joe Flacco.

On Tuesday, Broncos linebacker Von Miller told the media in Denver that Flacco is throwing the ball really well.

“He looks like a Super Bowl MVP to me,” Miller said. “He’s throwing the ball. Today he rolled out in a play action, rolled out to the right and threw the ball from the opposite 20 to the opposite 15. I don’t know how far that is, but he threw the ball far, (and the receiver) almost caught the ball.

“That’s the type of plays we’ve got to have. That’s the type of easy plays we’ve got to have.”

Easy plays?

Last month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he could throw a football 100 yards in Mexico City and noted that he had a hurled a ball 83 yards in Denver.

Miller has confidence that Flacco can nearly match that.

“He can throw 80 yards easily,” Miller said. “He threw it 80 yards across the field. That’s looking like Super Bowl MVP to me.”

Alas, none of the reporters asked Miller if Flacco looked elite.

