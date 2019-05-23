Washington shares photos of quarterback Alex Smith visiting team at OTAs

Take a look back at Alex Smith’s career in Kansas City Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a bit of good news for Alex Smith fans: he was at Washington’s organized team activities on Thursday.

Smith, who broke two bones in his lower right leg during a game last November, wasn’t in uniform or pads, but he did throw at least one pass.

Washington shared photos of Smith, but those images didn’t show his legs.

As of last week, Smith was still wearing an external fixator on his right leg.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are the photos Washington tweeted Thursday:

Alex Smith at day 3️⃣ of OTAs supporting his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vompSPRgxY — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 23, 2019

A reporter offered this update of Smith on Monday:

Just saw Alex Smith coming out of weight room at the team facility. Still has the cast around lower calf and the stabilizer holding it in place, but he’s walking and moving well. In good spirits and everything. #HTTR — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) May 20, 2019

Smith, who was traded from the Chiefs to Washington last year, threw for 17,608 yards, 102 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in five seasons with the Chiefs.