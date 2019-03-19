QB Fitzpatrick glad to be on move again, this time to Miami

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) rushes for a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Fitzpatrick has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, who were in the market for a replacement to Ryan Tannehill. Fitzpatrick, 36, has a 50-75-1 record as a starter for seven NFL teams. He started seven games for Tampa Bay last year and had a passer rating of 100.4, which ranked ninth in the league. Adam Hunger, File AP Photo