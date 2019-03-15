Ravens welcome Ingram and Thomas, say farewell to Rosburg

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) outruns the tackle of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL’s free agent frenzy, securing running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Bryan Woolston, File AP Photo