AP Source: Redskins to sign Collins to $84M, 6-year deal

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, New York Giants' Landon Collins kneels in the end zone during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants apparently have decided not to put a franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl safety. The Giants’ leading tackler in each of his four seasons with the team, Collins on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, thanked the organization for four great years in a tweet and said he was looking forward to the next chapter of his football career. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo