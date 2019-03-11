AP Source: Raiders to sign tackle Trent Brown to $66M deal

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game,in Pittsburgh. The Oakland Raiders have agreed to sign free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown to a four-year deal worth a record $66 million. A person familiar with the contract said Monday, March 11, 2019, that Brown will receive $36.75 million guaranteed in the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until the new league year starts Wednesday. Don Wright, File AP Photo