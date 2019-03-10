AP sources: Jets agree on deal to acquire Raiders’ Osemele

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) lines up during the team's NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Oakland, Calif. Two people with direct knowledge of the trade tell The Associated Press that the New York Jets have agreed to acquire left guard Kelechi Osemele from the Oakland Raiders. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday, March 10, 2019 because the trade can't be completed until the new league year starts Wednesday. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo