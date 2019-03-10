AP source: Raiders acquire WR Antonio Brown from Steelers

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) pulls in a pass reception in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, foreground right, and strong safety Kurt Coleman in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday, March 9, 2019, that the Oakland Raiders have an agreement to acquire receiver Brown in a trade with the Steelers and will give him a new contract. Butch Dill, File AP Photo