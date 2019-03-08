AP Source: Browns trading G Zeitler to Giants for DE Vernon

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, New York Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon (54) plays against the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. At right, in a Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) plays against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, in Denver. A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Browns have traded guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive end Olivier Vernon. The teams are also swapping the second-round picks, said the person who spoke Friday, March 8, 2019, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the trade. Files AP Photo