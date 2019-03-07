AP source: Free agent CB Kevin Jonson to visit Browns

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, Houston Texans' Kevin Johnson (30) chases a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos in Houston. Johnson is scheduled to meet with the Browns, a person familiar with the visit confirmed to The Associated Press, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Johnson, who was released earlier this week by the Texans, met with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Patric Schneider, File AP Photo