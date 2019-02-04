‘Whirlwind’: Flores goes from Super Bowl champs to Dolphins

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. The Miami Dolphins have called a news conference for Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, and are expected to introduce Brian Flores as their coach less than 24 hours after he helped the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo