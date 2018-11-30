It’s lit! Smith-Schuster steps into spotlight for Steelers

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The 22-year-old leads Pittsburgh in receptions and yards receiving heading into a showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo