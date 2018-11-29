Bills-Dolphins Capsule Preview

BUFFALO (4-7) at MIAMI (5-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Dolphins by 6 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Buffalo 5-6, Miami 6-5
SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 60-47-1
LAST MEETING - Bills beat Dolphins 22-16, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK — Bills beat Jaguars 24-21; Dolphins lost at Colts 27-24
AP PRO32 RANKING - Bills No. 25, Dolphins No. 21
BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (17), PASS (31).
BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (15), PASS (1).
DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (28) RUSH (20), PASS (27).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (21).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bills swept Miami last year. ... Dolphins are plus-6 in turnover differential, and Bills are minus-5. ... RB LeSean McCoy has seven TDs in seven games against Miami. ... First-round draft pick Josh Allen set Bills record for quarterbacks last week with 99 yards rushing. He leads team with four TDs rushing. He's 3-3 as starter. ... Bills have topped 300 yards offense in past two games after failing to do so in first six. ... Bills have passer rating of 58.9, worst in NFL. ... Buffalo has been outscored by 111 points, third worst in NFL. ... Bills are averaging 4.6 yards on first down, last in league. ... Bills' defense has 28 sacks, 11 more than last year. ... In their six losses, Bills have been outscored 141-9 in first half. ... Dolphins have been outgained by 928 yards, third worst in league. ... QB Ryan Tannehill ranks 15th with passer rating of 97.2, which would be career high. Has won his past seven home starts. ... Dolphins have scored touchdowns on nine of 22 red-zone possessions, second-worst average in league. ... Miami ranks second with 17 interceptions. Xavien Howard is tied for second in league with five, and has nine in his past 16 games. ... Blocked punt last week was 12th for Dolphins since 2011, most in NFL. ... Fantasy tip: Frank Gore rushed for 130 yards last time he faced Bills — last December with Colts — and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season. And Bills gave up season-worst 226 yards rushing last week.
