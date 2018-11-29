Rivers’ record-setting day impresses Brady

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) makes a scrambling pass attempt for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. The almost 37-year-old Rivers connected on his first 25 passes to surpass Mark Brunell’s mark of 22 in 2006, and finished 28 of 29 as during the Chargers routed the Cardinals 45-10 on Sunday Peter Joneleit, File AP Photo