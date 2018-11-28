Bills DT Phillips will bring hard feelings back to Miami

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is not waiting to tee off on his former team, the Miami Dolphins.
Phillips was released by Miami during Week 5. He said Wednesday he's glad to be gone, and fired up about his return when the AFC East rivals meet Sunday.
"Most people that leave Miami, that's really when their career gets started," Phillips told the media in Buffalo after practice.
Phillips didn't identify specific targets of his hard feelings toward the Dolphins, but didn't try to hide his lingering bitterness. He said whoever has something coming to them is going to get it Sunday.
He had a zinger for the Dolphins' market, too, predicting there will be more Bills fans than Dolphins fans at the game.
___
AP Sports Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Comments