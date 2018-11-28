Jets’ Darnold limited at practice, hopeful about playing

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018 file photo New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Darnold was limited at practice, a positive sign after he sat out team drills since injuring his right foot more than three weeks ago. The rookie says Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 he was a little sore after practice, but is hopeful he will be able to play Sunday at Tennessee after missing the Jets’ last two games. Nam Y. Huh, file AP Photo