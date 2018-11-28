Gruden: ‘No guarantee’ Foster’s ever plays for Washington

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers’ Reuben Foster (56) jogs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Washington Redskins claimed Foster off waivers on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, after the 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest. The team says conversations with former Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster. Darryl Webb, File AP Photo