Jets QB Sam Darnold sits out team’s first practice after bye

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold walks the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sitting out the team’s first practice after its bye-week break while he continues to recover from a foot strain. The rookie was in a green Jets cap and sweats as practice began Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, and he mostly watched from the side while Josh McCown and Davis Webb threw passes in individual drills. He is no longer wearing a boot on his right foot, which is a positive sign. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo