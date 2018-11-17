What’s underneath Allen Robinson’s serious approach to his Bears job? An ‘inner fight,’ a recovery and a goal

Adrian Amos recalls a few competitions with Allen Robinson that got heated.
Six years ago, before Robinson and Amos were Bears starters, the wide receiver and safety were roommates and training partners at Penn State.
They and four other Nittany Lions players dubbed themselves the "Supa Six," and Robinson and Amos often engaged in some sort of battle, whether video games or one-on-one drills.
"One of us would win and would be bragging too much," Amos said. "And the other would get mad and we'd get to wrestling. Or if you'd beat him, you'd have to play him three times after that."
Since Robinson joined the Bears on a three-year, $42 million contract in March, coaches have lauded his businesslike approach to fitting in to the offense. They call the 25-year-old serious and maybe a little introverted, at least around the coaches, but he asks questions when necessary and leads when he needs to.
"A true professional," coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday as the Bears geared up for their Sunday night game against the Vikings. "But he's also got that inner fight in him that not a lot of people know about. So you challenge him, he's got it in him, and I love that."
That's a running theme with people who have watched Robinson develop from a Detroit high school football and basketball star to a two-time Big Ten receiving leader to a prime target for Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Robinson's serious approach to his craft and that "inner fight" go hand in hand. That showed up Sunday as he had his first 100-yard receiving game for the Bears in a 34-22 victory over the Lions.
"It actually may sound selfish, but the biggest thing for me is I don't want to fail at anything I do," Robinson said. "So being able to put myself in the best mental state and the best position to accomplish and be successful on Sundays is to be nothing but professional. ... If I was to go out there on Sundays and say, 'Dang, I should have done this or done that,' that's what would really keep me up at night. I know what I want to accomplish."
After two rocky years, he hopes he has reached a place in his career to accomplish it.
Robinson wears his competitiveness. Perhaps the most well-known of his 20-plus tattoos covers most of his right side.
It's an image of Robinson making a 36-yard catch in Penn State's quadruple-overtime victory over Michigan during his junior season in 2013. The acrobatic grab with 27 seconds to play in regulation brought the Nittany Lions to the 1-yard line, and they scored on the next play to tie it.
Robinson showed off the tattoo on Twitter in 2016, and former Michigan cornerback Channing Stribling, over whom Robinson caught the pass, let it be known he wasn't too pleased to have his image permanently inked on Robinson's side.
"All this could have been avoided if you made the play for real," Robinson responded on Twitter.
More recently, despite telling his mom he wouldn't, Robinson focused on art on his arm, getting a handful of images and phrases featured in a Bleacher Report article, including a koi fish swimming upstream. He said Wednesday it was an act of "burying" what he found to be the most challenging period of his football career.
That actually wasn't the recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee on the Jaguars' third offensive play of the 2017 season. It was the year before that.
In 2015, his second NFL season, Robinson had 80 catches for 1,400 yards and was named to the Pro Bowl. The following year, his numbers dropped from 14 touchdown catches to six and from 17.5 yards per catch to 12.1. Not only was he not living up to his Pro Bowl season, but the Jaguars were on their way to a 3-13 record.
He hated the feeling so much, he changed his offseason regimen, training in Arizona with teammate Allen Hurns and spending a few weeks working with Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.
He felt as good as he had going into a season.
Then came the ACL tear. Rams running back Todd Gurley, who tore an ACL while at Georgia in 2014, was one of the first to call Robinson and offer advice.
"(He said), 'Once you grow to know yourself through that process, there are a lot of benefits on the back end of that,' " Robinson said.
Robinson took it to heart, and his mindset was one reason he recovered quickly enough to be ready for the Bears' opener against the Packers.
It wasn't always easy. One of the most painful parts was watching the Jaguars' AFC wild-card game against the Bills in Jacksonville. A stadium where Robinson had seen large sections of seats covered with tarps because of a lack of fans in previous years was filled with supporters.
Meanwhile, the goals on his career checklist – make it to the playoffs, win a Super Bowl, play in the NFL 12 years – remained unmarked.
He tried to focus on how he could get back to pursuing those goals.
"I knew once I got hurt, there were a couple of ways I could go," Robinson said. "I could drop my head and feel sorry for myself, or (I could do) everything I talk about as far as working hard, being a professional, having the grit and wanting to be successful. That was tested through my injury. How was I going to bounce back and be the player I always had proclaimed myself to be?
"I grew a lot from that, on the field and off the field. Being in that situation really has helped me out as a player, just as far as taking the small wins, not taking certain things for granted, just really learning how to lock myself in, concentrate and be focused, be cautious and take care of my body."
George Porritt's most vivid memory of Robinson's competitiveness didn't come from football but basketball.
Porritt coached Robinson in both sports at St. Mary's Preparatory School in Orchard Lake, Mich., and is certain he could have played either in the Big Ten. Michigan State's Tom Izzo was among the basketball coaches to tell Porritt that Robinson impressed him.
St. Mary's was in the regional final in Robinson's senior year and trailed Detroit Catholic Central by nine points after the third quarter. According to a local paper's article, Robinson proceeded to score 20 of his team's next 23 points – including 17 straight – to lift it to the win.
"He took over the game like I'd never seen before," Porritt said. "He wasn't going to lose. The will to win was unbelievable.
"I saw that in football too. If you were going one-on-one with him in football and you happened to beat him, you better be aware the next time. He was going to knock you down. I saw him do that to his best friends. He'd just knock you down."
Sounds familiar.
In fact, Robinson said he has always been that way since growing up in the Detroit suburb of Southfield.
His parents – father Allen worked in design and analysis for Ford, and mother Tracie worked in retail and now helps plan events for his high school – weren't athletes, but they and his older sister supported a dream he said he had since kindergarten: to be a professional athlete.
As a kid, he played football, basketball and baseball, and he remembers asking to hit fast pitches in the batting cage. His dad warned him not to waste his time with the higher speeds, but he insisted on doing it until he could hit them consistently.
"By the time I was 8 years old, nothing mattered to me except winning," Robinson said. "That's all I cared about. I was a sore loser, but that fire drove me. I spent a lot of hours in the gym, spent a lot of hours at the batting cage. For me, that was nothing but fun. I wasn't complaining. If anything, I wanted to stay longer."
He drove an hour to get to St. Mary's for high school, a place he said his parents chose because he was getting in minor trouble in class and didn't receive enough guidance in middle school.
He wasn't sure about the all-boys school at first. It was away from the friends he grew up playing with and had a different atmosphere and dress code than he was used to. But once he saw how many of its athletes went on to play in college, he was convinced it was the place for him.
"You get a lot of focused and really good kids, but he was just another level," Porritt said. "His level was everything had to be right."
In his first spring as Penn State wide receivers coach, Stan Hixon remembers the ability of Robinson, soon to be a sophomore, to create separation in one-on-one drills. He needed to improve his route running, but he was athletic and had a big catch radius.
And he had a purpose, one that led him to total 174 catches for 2,450 yards in his final two college seasons and become a second-round draft pick by the Jaguars.
"He would always be prepared in the meetings," Hixon said. "He was one of those guys where you'd just tell him one time and show him the film, and he'd usually have it. If he didn't get it, he'd stick around and ask more questions. He was a football person, and he'd ask, 'How can I get better?' "
He still approaches his work with that attitude.
After missing basically all of last season, Robinson set a goal this year to play in all 16 games. He recovered from the knee injury, but a groin injury kept him from games against the Jets and Bills.
That made his return Sunday more satisfying.
Robinson had 98 yards in the first quarter alone and finished with six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, including a first-quarter score on which he burned Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead by his fourth step.
"He sets these defensive backs up well, can accelerate, can go up and get the football," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "He's made a couple really nice route-running combinations the last week."
If Robinson is going to reach his goal of playing in the postseason, he could help himself by helping the Bears in upcoming games against the Vikings and Lions in a five-day span.
The Lions game on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit will be special for Robinson as he returns to the city he's proud to have emerged from. He talks to kids at his high school when he returns home, and he runs the Within Reach Foundation that provides resources for children in part because of his experiences with the city.
But the Vikings game is creating a buzz in Chicago like few others in recent years.
It will be the biggest game of Trubisky's career to date, and he could use some help from the player Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich have called a "security blanket."
Trubisky knows Robinson will work his hardest to make it happen.
"He's got such a high maturity level that guys just look at him and respect the way he works and can help others," Trubisky said. "He's a very selfless player, very smart. When you show up every day, come to work and make others around you better, then it just makes the whole organization go more smoothly."
