Rams take in fresh air, mountains ahead of game vs. Chiefs

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs (9-1) visit the Rams (9-1) in a game originally scheduled for Mexico City before poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium prompted the NFL to move the game to California on six days’ notice. Instead, the Coliseum will host a prime-time meeting of two incredibly prolific offenses masterminded by two coaches separated by 28 years of age, but together on the cutting edge of football. Joe Mahoney, File AP Photo