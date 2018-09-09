Manish Mehta: The Todd Bowles schematic change that could pay off in big way for Jets

Lost in Todd Bowles' stoicism and boring public persona is this undeniable fact: The man is a defensive schematic wizard able to mix and match his personnel to keep up with the league's ever-changing offensive trends.
Consider veteran "free safety" J.J. Wilcox, who could be an X-Factor this season thanks to the coaching staff's ability to properly identify him to fit an underplayed yet key role in today's NFL.
Wilcox is set to be the "Money Linebacker", a hybrid linebacker/safety designed to combat pass-friendly offenses. The rise of the 11 Personnel grouping (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) has prompted savvy defensive coaches to identify versatile, smart players athletic enough to cover tight ends/running backs and strong and instinctive enough to survive in the box.
It's a way to have the same advantages of a true nickel defense without sacrificing much size. The Jets will use the 6-2, 212-pound Wilcox in passing situations on second and third downs as part of their Speed Package.
It's an innovative plan that Bowles utilized in Arizona with the versatile Deone Bucannon, who turned into a full-time linebacker. Wilcox, who spent his first four seasons as a free and strong safety with the Cowboys before a one-year stint in Pittsburgh, has the intellect, instincts and size to fill this new role.
Although Wilcox is listed as a safety, he's been spending time in both the linebacker and safety meeting rooms as he learns a new position.
"The more you can do," Wilcox said, "The better."
It's no secret that the NFL has become a more pass-happy league. Just look at the growing number of plays in 11 Personnel.
The league average for 11 Personnel has spiked from 34 percent in 2008 to 58 percent last year, according to Pro Football Focus. That's a 71 percent increase over the past decade.
Rams head coach Sean McVay, arguably the league's best offensive tactician, used 11 Personnel on a league-high 80 percent of his snaps last season. The Lions, who will face the Jets in the season opener on Monday night, were second at 74 percent in 2017.
Wilcox got his first extensive game experience in his new role in the preseason finale in Philly. The results were pretty fantastic: An interception, forced fumble, three tackles and a pass breakup in 24 snaps.
"Both positions demand a lot of communication," said Jets' Rontez Miles, who played some of that hybrid role last season. "I feel like he's really good at that. J.J.'s a seasoned vet. He picks up the plays fast. The only difference is there's more reaction time being a safety seeing what's happening in front of you."
The formation will ultimately determine Wilcox's alignment and subsequent pre-snap keys, but the parameters are clear: He'll read keys most of the time from guard to guard to running back. A triangle.
Wilcox has spent the better part of his career 10-12 yards off the line of scrimmage. Now, he's closer to 4-5 yards back, which forces him to speed up his internal decision-making. Bowles and defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers trust that Wilcox will make right, decisive choices.
"Everything is closer," Wilcox said. "I'm so used to playing back deep in the safety position. So, it's all about just reading your keys up closer than back deep. You only got a small room for error up there, too, because one step the wrong way and the ball could be going the opposite way."
Wilcox's pre-snap intelligence will serve him well. His anticipation to get to the right spot is critical, but taking on blocks against bigger bodies inside the box is inevitable.
"There's only so much you can learn (pre-snap) and avoid in the box," said Wilcox, who is about 20 pounds lighter than inside linebacker Darron Lee and 35 lighter than fellow ILB Avery Williamson. "So, it's about technique. When you see something, shoot it. Be smart. Use your speed. Use your athleticism. But at the same time, sometimes you got to take on blocks. So, you got to learn to do that as well....
"The advantage for a guy in my position is just to know when to shoot it and know when to pull it back... and when to use your hands and when to run through your gap."
The linebacker is typically on the tight end in base personnel and away from the tight end in nickel situations. The Speed Package is designed to dictate the matchups rather than purely react to what the offense wants to do. The Money Linebacker is also valuable in some 12 Personnel groupings (1 RB, 2 receiving TEs, 2 WRs).
Bowles likes to keep everyone guessing.
"Coach likes to mix it up," Lee said.
Bowles, consistently asked this summer about how he'll scheme to generate a pass rush absent a stud edge menace, has maintained the importance of putting every player in a position to help the team succeed.
"Well, you always put onus on the playcallers," Bowles said. "That's what comes first. You've got to get your guys in the best position they can be in to make plays. That's our job as coaches."
Miles' knee injury that shelved him all summer prompted Bowles & Co. to sign Wilcox off the street in June. The coach's ability to thrust this new responsibility on the veteran might turn out to be one of the smartest moves he makes this year.
Bowles and Rodgers trusted Wilcox to attack a system that he already understood from a different perspective.
"It's fun," Wilcox said. "I feel like my strengths are really great at that position as well: I'm physical. I like to run around to cover tight ends, cover running backs, shoot gaps and be close to the line of scrimmage."
It could pay off in a big way.
