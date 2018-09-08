Cardinals sign David Johnson to contract extension

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) breaks free against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. Arizona’s Sam Bradford is especially anxious to get back on the field, since he is coming back from yet another significant left knee injury. The offense he directs will center around the multi-talented Johnson, who returns after fracturing his left wrist in the season opener. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo