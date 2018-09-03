Sitting stars in preseason raises age-old readiness question

FILE - At left, in a July 30, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore towels off at the NFL football team’s training camp, in Davie, Fla. At right, in an Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. Ezekiel Elliott didn’t play for the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason, and fellow running back Frank Gore barely did for Miami. Sitting stars in exhibitions raise the age-old balance of getting them ready for that first big hit while protecting important pieces for Super Bowl hopes. File AP Photo