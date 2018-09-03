Jaguars receiver Moncrief takes on bigger role without Lee

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) runs after catching a pass between Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (20) and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, in Jacksonville, Fla. Moncrief might be Jacksonville’s go-to receiver heading into the season opener at the New York Giants. Moncrief certainly is the unwitting leader of that position group and will be counted on to fill a void created when Marqise Lee hurt his left knee in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo