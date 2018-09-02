Chucky’s Back: Raiders excited for Gruden’s return

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden yells during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif. “It’s an honor to be back here and it’s a great story but I also just want to do everything I can to try to help this team win again,” Gruden said. “I love the Raider fans, I love Oakland and that’s the primary reason why I’m standing here.” The love is mutual as evidenced by the hundreds of fans who showed up at a preseason party hosted by Gruden at a local sports bar and the excited crowds at the exhibition games. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo