No surprises now: LA Rams adjust to Super Bowl aspirations

FILE - In this July 27, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay talks to quarterback Jared Goff during NFL football practice in Irvine, Calif. That past year was nothing short of outstanding. Coach Sean McVay’s debut team ended the Rams’ streaks of 13 consecutive non-winning seasons and 12 straight non-playoff seasons with an 11-5 run to the team’s first NFC West title since 2003. Jae C. Hong, Fle AP Photo