Saints embrace lofty expectations in 2018

File-This Aug. 25, 2018, file photo shows New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara getting away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Carson, Calif. Kamara was New Orleans’ second-leading rusher last season with 728 yards and eight TDs, as well as the Saints’ second-leading receiver with 81 catches for 826 yards and five TDs. He also had a 106-yard kickoff return for a score, giving him a team-leading 14 total TDs. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo