Falcons know the time is ripe to finally win a championship

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian works with Matt Ryan (2) during an NFL football minicamp in Flowery Branch, Ga. Sarkisian is definitely on the hot seat heading into his second year as offensive coordinator. “I’ve got a lot of confidence,” said Ryan, eager to regain his MVP form. “I think Sark’s a lot more comfortable with the personnel, knowing what guys to use in certain situations. I think that just comes with experience, and we all kind of have a feel for his flavor as well.” Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Curtis Compton