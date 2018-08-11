Saints praising Williams’ response to unhappy ending

FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) goes through drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La. New Orleans is counting on Williams, a 2017 second-round draft choice, to build on a largely promising rookie campaign that helped solidify the Saints’ secondary and propel the club back to the playoffs for the first time in four years. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Gerald Herbert AP