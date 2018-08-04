Matakevich, Bostic battle for starting ILB job with Steelers

FILE-In this file photo from June 13, 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich goes through drills during an NFL football practice in Pittsburgh. Matakevich and Jon Bostic find themselves in a battle for a starting inside linebacker spot in the Steelers defense. Both are attempting to fill the void left by the injured Ryan Shazier. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) Keith Srakocic AP