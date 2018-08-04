‘He’s here. He arrived.’: Revisiting Brian Urlacher’s first big breakout performance

You hold in your hands a prized relic: a DVD from the coaches' film vault at Halas Hall. This, you were once told by a reliable source, deserves consideration as one of the best games Brian Urlacher ever played.
The source? Urlacher himself.
The DVD is more than a decade old and dusty now, a defensive masterpiece captured in October of a magical season that saw the Bears win 13 games and charge into the playoffs. But it's not what you're thinking.
This is not from University of Phoenix Stadium, not from Week 6 of 2006, not from that epic Bears comeback victory on "Monday Night Football" against the Cardinals. It's from a half-decade earlier.
The Georgia Dome. Week 4 of 2001.
Bears 31, Falcons 3.
Sure, Urlacher understands that so many others – fans, analysts, even a majority of his former coaches and teammates – rank the "Crown their ass!" game as his best individual performance. And it's easy to understand why.
That was the Bears' signature victory of their best season in the last three decades. It was an epic comeback from 20 points down, a rally fueled by defensive tenacity and veteran leadership and set on fire by elite players making game-changing plays.
When Bears coaches finished reviewing that film, Urlacher was credited with 25 tackles.
But Urlacher modestly downplays his excellence in that game. Sure, it's a top candidate to be acknowledged as his greatest individual performance over 13 seasons. But, as Urlacher has pointed out, his tackle total swelled to unprecedented levels that night because the Cardinals never really blocked him, because they became ultra-conservative with their commanding halftime lead and continued to send running back Edgerrin James into a black hole of defenders.
All Urlacher had to do was read and react, pounce and engulf.
Asked to rubber-stamp that as the undisputed crown-jewel game of his career, Urlacher has maintained that he often measured his performances by big plays. He recalls the 2011 season opener against the Falcons, a game in which he had an interception, a fumble-return touchdown and 10 tackles in a 30-12 Bears win.
He also circles back to this '01 game in Atlanta.
"A sack, a pick, a caused fumble, fumble return for a touchdown, another key tackle for (a) loss – I always looked at those other stats, the big plays," Urlacher said. "Those are the ones I remember."
Fair enough. He's the Hall of Famer.
There's that DVD, the overhead footage appropriately grainy and the numbers on the jerseys difficult to read. Still, it's impossible to miss the heartbeat of the Bears defense, the hulking middle linebacker flying across the screen.
This is Brian Urlacher in his prime – second season, 23 years old, all over the field.
"That versatility and his athleticism was incredible," said Tony Parrish, one of the Bears starting safeties that day. "This was a guy who played safety and returned punts at New Mexico. And now he's at middle linebacker in the NFL and he had all that athleticism in the middle."
On that fall afternoon in Atlanta, the Bears' first-unit defense was on the field for 11 series and allowed just one field-goal drive. As a group, the defense created five takeaways. Quarterbacks Chris Chandler and Michael Vick were sacked six times.
Urlacher flew around. Everywhere.
There he is in the first quarter, third-and-1 at the Bears 40. Maurice Smith takes a handoff and has no time to even sniff the line of scrimmage. Urlacher, alertly reading the play, knifes inside of fullback Bob Christian and buries Smith for a 2-yard loss. This feels as if it belongs on Animal Planet, a ferocious lion preying on a zebra.
Later in the first half, Urlacher puts an end to another Falcons drive, this time with an interception. With Bears cornerback R.W. McQuarters blitzing from the slot, Chandler senses he has receiver Shawn Jefferson open over the middle. But Urlacher drops in coverage, showing elite quickness and instincts and undercutting the pass 15 yards downfield.
Seventeen years later, former Bears defensive coordinator Greg Blache can still run that play back in his mind.
"It was the speed with which he got to the point," Blache said. "And then he elevated to get the ball. I know it shocked Chris (and) it shocked the hell out of the receiver because they thought they had a big gain, but Brian handled it so well. It was a thing of beauty. He showed off all his athleticism and all of his football knowledge.
"He knew his point of aim, knew the proper angle. And then to be fast enough to get there and have the size and athletic ability to get the ball was awesome. It was just awesome."
Blache saw that as a glimpse into the potential Urlacher was starting to realize. That game, the former defensive coordinator insists, was a significant turning point in the young linebacker's emergence.
"We always knew Brian had game-changing capabilities," Blache said. "But when he finally delivers it, you kind of go, 'Yeah, baby!' I remember thinking that that day, like, 'He's here. He arrived.' And he didn't stop until he left the league. He made plays and won games."
In the fourth quarter, the Bears go for the kill. As Vick scrambles up in the pocket, Urlacher stays at home and drills the quarterback in the backfield, forcing a fumble. Smith recovers and the Falcons retain possession, but two plays later the football gods reward Urlacher.
This time, it's Philip Daniels delivering a strip-sack on Vick. And here comes Urlacher scooping the ball on its first bounce and sprinting 90 yards to the end zone. It's the first of his five career touchdowns and easily the longest.
"I remember being tired," Urlacher said. "That was a long way. I was lucky. The ball bounced right to me and all I did was run. That was the easy part."
As much as Blache appreciated Urlacher's athleticism, he was always blown away by Urlacher's football intellect and the way that stabilized the entire defense.
Two weeks after that victory over the Falcons, with the Bears in Cincinnati, Urlacher helped win a game without having an obvious hand in the defense's lone takeaway. The Bengals had second-and-goal and were running new personnel onto the field. The Bears were having communication issues and Blache couldn't get a play call in quick enough.
"I'm thinking, 'Oh, my God. I didn't get the call in to him,' " Blache said. "But Brian called the exact defense he knew we needed to use in that situation because of the red-zone game plan. He put us into 2-Man. Against that personnel group, that's what we wanted."
With the defense set, McQuarters picked off a Jon Kitna pass intended for Peter Warrick. The Bears offense converted the turnover into a touchdown.
"That's one of those things the fans never see," Blache said. "But we as coaches go, 'Wow, we got a good one.' "
True to character, Urlacher credits his teammates for that memorable 2001 season. He lauds the intelligence Mike Brown had and the up-front contributions of defensive tackles Ted Washington and Keith Traylor. He compliments Daniels and Rosevelt Colvin.
"Everybody knew where they were supposed to be every play and that allowed me to just react," Urlacher said. "I loved those guys."
The feeling was mutual. Urlacher gained respect with every big play, every memorable game, every jolt of energy he provided at practices. Ultimately, he became the Bears' biggest source of energy.
"That presence isn't there immediately," Parrish said. "That's something that develops. You become that voice, that heartbeat and that face of the franchise. That's not something you can just claim when you walk into a building.
"You have to become the embodiment of leadership. People have to believe that when you ask them to do something, it's for a reason, and they have to know you're putting in the work yourself. Leadership is a responsibility that's thrust upon you by those you are around. It happens because you have proven to be the embodiment of what that position needs to be. And that was a testament to Brian's preparation and performance."
Little by little, Urlacher grew from a promising young linebacker into an imposing All-Pro and a gregarious leader. He became a well-liked teammate respected for the work he put in and the fun he had. This weekend, he'll put on his gold jacket and find his way into the Hall of Fame.
