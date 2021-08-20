NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Pistons re-sign guard Hamidou Diallo

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The Detroit Pistons re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo on Thursday.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-5 Diallo, the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk champion as a rookie, was acquired from Oklahoma City in March for Svi Mykhailiuk and future draft consideration.

In 20 games with the Pistons, Diallo averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 23.3 minutes. Overall, he had career-high averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games.

The former Kentucky player has averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 149 career NBA games with Oklahoma City and Detroit.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Miami Heat: All employees must be vaccinated against COVID

August 20, 2021 9:54 PM

NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Nets’ 2021-22 schedule makes them the face of the NBA

NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Durant partners with Weedmaps to destigmatize cannabis use among athletes

August 20, 2021 4:30 PM

NBA & Atlanta Hawks

AP source: Hornets’ Rozier agrees to 4-year, $97M extension

August 20, 2021 3:02 PM

NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Five things learned from the Clippers at NBA Summer League

August 20, 2021 12:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service